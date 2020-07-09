Nelson Fire Highlights Importance Of Working Smoke Alarms

Without their neighbours calling 111, three Nelson residents may not have been alerted to a fire until it was too late as the house did not have working smoke alarms.

Area Commander Grant Haywood says when firefighters arrived they had to wake the occupants and get them out.

"Another minute or so and it could have been a very different outcome as the fire was spreading through the house very quickly."

"Fire is deadly fast and can kill within three minutes. That's why it is so important to have working smoke alarms to give you an early warning of fire."

"Check your alarms are working once a month by pushing the button.

"When you hear the beeping noise, you know you and your family will be alerted if there is a fire and given time to get out to safety.

"But a fire can be disorienting so it’s also important to have an escape plan so you and your whanau can get out quickly and safely."

"If you haven’t made a plan yet, go to www.escapemyhouse.co.nz and make sure you are prepared."

"It could save your life."

For more fire safety tips go to https://fireandemergency.nz/at-home/

