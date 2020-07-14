Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings In Relation To Canterbury Searches

NZ Police acknowledges the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s findings in relation to three searches conducted in Canterbury following the 15 March terrorist attacks.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found the three searches were unlawful.

“These searches were part of a significant national security operation, conducted in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on two Christchurch mosques,” says Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander.

Following the terrorist attacks, a significant number of searches were carried out, in relation to possible persons of interest.

The three searches examined by the IPCA were part of that larger piece of work.

“I am confident that the officers involved in these three searches were acting with the best of intentions, and were absolutely focused on mitigating risk and preventing further harm in our community,” says Superintendent Price.

“Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings around legal powers of search and seizure in two of the three cases and shall be looking to work with the Authority to seek a solution through lessons learned.

Police have formally apologised to those involved.”

