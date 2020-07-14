Police Confirm Death Following Crash Near Hira
Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died as a result of
a crash on State Highway 6, Hira, on 11 July 2020.
She
was Trudi Hannah Kent, 20, of Nelson.
Our sympathies
are with her family and friends at this time.
Police
enquiries into the circumstances are
ongoing.
