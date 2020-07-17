Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upper Hutt Libraries’ New Mobile And Outreach Service Pūrehurehu Blessed

Friday, 17 July 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Pūrehurehu, Upper Hutt Libraries’ new mobile and outreach bus was blessed at a dawn ceremony this morning. The event inducts the vehicle into service which will begin on Monday 20 July.

Pūrehurehu goes into service visiting 8 schools and 28 preschools each week. Other visits are being considered for future delivery including retirement villages and rest homes. Pūrehurehu will also attend key events in the community, such as the Spring Festival and March Madness fairs.

“We are delighted with Pūrehurehu, allowing us to provide responsive and innovative outreach services throughout the city,” says Upper Hutt Libraries Manager, Marion Read. “The upgrade from our previous service has been worth the wait and we’re looking forward to serving the community better.”

The new service will carry 2,500 books for users to browse or borrow. It will also be able to deliver books on order to schools and preschools. The new bus includes an external TV screen and sound system that will enable it to deliver outreach and educational programmes to a wider range of people. It is fitted with solar panels to boost the power supply. Pūrehurehu also has Wi-Fi installed to enable customers to access the Libraries’ APNK network, using their own devices or Upper Hutt Libraries’ Chromebooks.

The kaupapa for the Pūrehurehu name is about reviving and acknowledging place names, and flora and fauna once abundant in the upper reaches of Te Awa Kairangi (Hutt River). Literally referring to a cirrus cloud or mist lying as small detached portions, Pūrehurehu is the original name for the Moonshine Valley and the surrounding hills above Riverstone Terraces, and was given to a well-used trail that traversed through the area from Te Awa Kairangi to Porirua.

This kaupapa has been reflected in the exterior artwork by Christopher Davidson who has strong connections to the area, having been brought up in Upper Hutt, and then studying at the VUW/Wellington Polytech Schools of Design in Wellington. The clouds depicted in the artwork reflect the meaning of Pūrehurehu, but are also the dreamscape of our main character, dreaming of all the wonderful activities within the bus, and the surrounding area, as they float above the landscape below.

In 2018, a decision was made to replace the aging mobile library bus with a newer, more reliable vehicle in order to continue the Libraries’ outreach services. After extensive research, a (24-seat) Fuso Rosa was selected which will provide the libraries with more flexibility to deliver its outreach services in a safer, more economical and environmentally friendly manner.

The fit-out for Pūrehurehu was undertaken by Kiwi Bus Builders in Tauranga who have had experience in fitting out library mobile vehicles throughout the North Island. The innovative shelving and layout was designed by Int.workspaces who have previously worked with the libraries in creating user friendly and welcoming layout designs. Upper Hutt’s own Dzine Signs also finalised exterior design and brand placement, installing the artwork onto the vehicle.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Upper Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 