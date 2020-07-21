Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings

NZ Police acknowledges the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), in relation to the use of force after a fleeing driver incident in February 2019.

The IPCA found that an officer who punched an offender following the fleeing driver incident through Foxton was justified in doing so.

The IPCA investigated the use of force after being informed by Police of concerns raised by two other officers involved in the man’s arrest.

“I would like to acknowledge those two officers, who did the right thing by speaking up,” says Superintendent Chris de Wattignar, Central District Commander.

“It is important that any concerns about officers’ actions are raised through the correct forums so they can be reviewed and examined, as has happened in this case.”

The officer punched the man on his arm in an attempt to release the man’s grip, after the man had punched him in the jaw and pulled him against his car, reducing the officer’s ability to breathe.

“Given the force the man was using in order to resist arrest, the officer’s actions have been found to be proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances,” says Superintendent de Wattignar.

