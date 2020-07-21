Work On Jacksons Road Cycle Trail Swings Into Gear

Construction of a new cycle trail along Jacksons Road began yesterday.

The two metre wide, 1.3 kilometre trail is being built on road reserve running between Rapaura Road and the Allan Scott winery and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Walking and Cycling Coordinator Braden Prideaux said the trail is part of a wider vineyard cycling network that’s been developed in partnership with the Renwick Smart + Connected Bike Walk Group over previous years.

“The existing narrow road shoulder and the 100 km/h speed limit supported the proposal for an off-road trail, that will provide cyclists with an alternative when travelling this route,” Mr Prideaux said.

“The trail is expected to be used by both local recreational riders and visitors, to access the cellar doors in the area.”

Minimal disruption is expected during construction, however people travelling along Jacksons Road are asked to be mindful of the works. Driveways will be accessible and traffic management in place.

