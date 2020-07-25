One Person Injured Following A Crash In Kumeu - Serious Crash, State Highway 16, Kumeu - Waitematā
Saturday, 25 July 2020, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a
car and a motorcycle on State Highway 16, Kumeu.
The
motorcyclist has been seriously injured.
SH16 is down
to one lane between Harikoa Street and Waitakere
Road.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend the
scene
