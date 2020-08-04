Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Not All Hope Gone – Millennials Can Bounce Back Amid COVIDUpheaval, Says Top Advisor

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 8:25 am
Press Release: iConsult

As a study conducted by Fidelity Life NZ revealed that millennials have been hardest hit by COVID-19 in terms of job losses, personal finance and money-related anxiety, it proves yet another setback for young Kiwis who don’t have a financial cushion, house or stable career.

Founder and Chief Advisor of iConsult, Satyan Mehra, says now is not the time for young people to bury their heads in the sand and get further disheartened by the world; with a shift towards a positive financial mindset and the implementation of the right planning, financial security can still be achieved by anyone, regardless of their current situation.

“I think everyone needs financial security – it’s not a nice position to be in when you’re struggling to make ends meet, yet it’s not something that many young people plan for.

“We plan holidays, we plan our studies, we plan our meals and we plan our weekends. Why don’t we plan for our financial security? Why don’t we think about who’s going to support us when we’re 65? Is the government superannuation going to be enough? Will it even exist years down the line? Who knows – so we really need to start thinking and finding these things out.”

As thinking and planning is crucial to getting your finances on track, Mehra also says that it must be relevant and specific to the person’s life for it to work.

“It’s finding out what your why is. You go to work, you make money, but what’s the real reason behind it? What are you ultimately trying to achieve? It’s finding out where you are, where you’re trying to get to and planning around that - and you have to do it for your future self.

A common issue that isn’t helping the situation, according to Mehra, is the fact that many young people visiting him are wanting the best of both worlds – the lifestyle as well as the house and finances. While he appreciates and understands that, he says that one of the kindest things you can do for yourself is to work hard right now by making sacrifices, in order to reap the benefits later.

“While mental health and lifestyle is important, if you don’t have the finances to back it up, you won’t be able to do all those things that you enjoy. Money is not happiness, but it is required to be happy to some extent as it enables you to do things.

“The way I think is that if spending time with and supporting my family and kids is important, for example, I’ll happily sacrifice some things now for that to be possible in the long run. So that’s why changing your mindset and cutting certain things out is key.

Mehra offers this advice to millennials looking to turn their financial situation around:

1. Plan

“Planning and awareness is key. Think about your future and how you want to live. If you’re funding a fancy lifestyle based on debts or living pay check to pay check, how long could you do that for? Things go wrong all the time and COVID-19 is the biggest example”, says Mehra.

2. Don’t Compare

“It’s all about you and your personal financial circumstances – no one else. At some stage, you have to stop thinking that other people are spoon fed or have everything on a platter; you don’t know what’s going on in their lives, you don’t know how much work they’ve put in to get where they are - it’s a classic ‘grass is greener’ scenario.”

3. Reward Yourself

“I think something that works really well is to reward yourself. If you’ve set yourself some goals and you’ve achieved them, go and reward yourself – that will probably give you the motivation to do it all over again.”

“If you’re feeling defeated as a young person in terms of your finances, just remember that whatever is done is done. You can’t hold it against yourself or anyone else - things can easily be turned around if you take the right steps and have patience.”

For more information: https://iconsult.nz/

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report


One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report into the 2010 Operation Burnham military raid in Afghanistan has been a model of decorum. Bad stuff did happen and has been duly noted and lamented - but only as a lapse and departure from usual professional standards. Normal service can be trusted to resume shortly... More>>

 

Environment: Govt Progress On Climate Change Essential, Risk Assessment Shows

The release of the National Climate Change Risk Assessment shows that the progress this Government has made to solve the climate crisis is essential to creating cleaner and safer communities across New Zealand. “Because of this report, we can see clearer ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

