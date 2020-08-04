Body Located - Whanganui River

Whanganui Acting Area Commander Inspector Sue O'Neil:

The Police National Dive Squad has located a body in the Whanganui River this afternoon.

Police were initially called about 3.15am today after a man was seen in distress in the water near Anzac Parade.

A search by Police divers resulted in the body being located just before 4.30pm.

The body has been recovered from the river and a formal identification process will now follow.

Local iwi has performed a blessing near the site where the body was found.

A rähui will remain in place for three days, from Te Ao Hou marae (on Somme Parade), past Pütiki, and out to the river mouth.

Further updates will be made when available.

