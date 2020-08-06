Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Gateway Gets The Green Light

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 5:41 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The proposed Kāpiti Gateway at Maclean Park has been given the green light by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones.

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan said the Government has approved $2.23 million from its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund towards the project, 50% of the estimated project cost.

“This is a fantastic result for Kāpiti and is an investment in the future of our district. Councillors will now meet to discuss the allocation of the Council’s $2.23 million share, following robust scrutiny of the business case,” said the Mayor.

“I’d like to thank Council staff for helping us to get to this point where we can continue our conversations around the possibility of establishing a Gateway. However, I must stress that no firm decisions have been made.”

Councillor and business and jobs portfolio holder, Angela Buswell, says securing central government funding is a significant step forward for Kāpiti.

“It indicates that the government has confidence in our district’s future and recognises the potential short and long term benefits this project will bring to the district – social, cultural, environmental and economic.

“This project has been on the table for 28 years. It was consulted on during the 2017 Maclean Park Te Ūruhi Development Plan and funding for the Gateway is signalled in the Council’s 2018–38 Long term plan, and set aside in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 Annual Plans,” Cr Buswell says. “While there is a lot more detail to be worked through, we now have a real opportunity to enhance the mana of Kāpiti Island and our district.”

The proposed concept for the Kāpiti Gateway comprises of a 235m² single-storey multi-use building that will be accessible to all with a large expansive deck (450m²) for visitor and community use. Subject to Council funding, the project will also deliver improvements to the Tikotu Stream mouth, a new bridge over the Tikotu Stream, landscaping, and interpretative storytelling including carved pou and a waharoa (entranceway).

“The benefits of this project, extend well beyond visitor attraction,” Cr Buswell says. “The Kāpiti Gateway will provide cultural and environmental educational opportunities for our rangatahi and a place for our community, young and old, to sit and enjoy the views out to the Island.

“It will significantly enhance the Paraparaumu Beach experience, generating more foot traffic and adding to the vibrancy of the area for years to come,” said Cr Buswell.

Council will meet shortly to discuss whether or not to progress with the proposed Kāpiti Gateway at this time.

Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
