Update: Kopu-Hikuai Road Homicide

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, Field Crime Manager Waikato:

Police can now name the victim of a homicide on Kopu-Hikuai Road on Wednesday 5 August.

He was Bayden Williams, aged 20, of Tairua.

A 23-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday, charged with murder, and has been remanded in custody.

The investigation into Bayden's death is ongoing.

A team of investigators, with the support of specialist police teams, is working to understand the circumstances.

The investigation team has received a large amount of support from the public but is still appealing for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Road on Wednesday night between 6pm and 7.30pm - a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

If you can help, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200806/1185.

