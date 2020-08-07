Injection Of Positivity And Funding For Rural Communities
Hastings District Council welcomes the Provincial Growth Fund investment announced today for seven of its community halls throughout the district.
The Government has announced more than $1.6 million in Provincial Growth Fund support for a wide range of projects in Hawke’s Bay, which will improve community facilities, better protect the environment and improve Māori land.
Part of this investment includes $290,394 to maintain and renovate seven community halls in the Hastings district.