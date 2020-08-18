Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Population Growth, Earthquakes And Noise

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt is about to start planning how the city will look, feel and operate in the decades ahead.

Council is in the initial stage of reviewing the city’s District Plan - the rule book for managing land use and development in the city.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry encourages residents to get involved with the review, and help plan for how our city will look for future generations.

"We all want a city we can be proud of and one that’s well-designed with its people at its heart. It’s vital that we bring people and their ideas together from right across our city to plan Lower Hutt for the decades ahead," he says.

"This is an important opportunity for people to have their say and ensure that we effectively plan for the issues that face Lower Hutt. Together we can create a district plan that supports our work to address our housing shortage, creates better transport options, and gets the basics right."

The District Plan guides the development of the city, and controls the scale, form and intensity of subdivisions and development in urban and rural areas. It helps preserve Lower Hutt’s cultural and historic heritage and indigenous plant and animal habitats.

It also helps manage subdivision and development in areas subject to significant risks from natural hazards like slips and flooding. It also deals with issues like noise control.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says the new District Plan will affect every person and every business in the city.

"We have a strong emphasis on hearing from the community on their ideas, the opportunities that they see for our city and any concerns that we need to think about on the way to progress a District Plan that ensures our city and all of its people thrive," she says.

"This work is critical if we’re to develop a District Plan that truly reflects the unique needs of our people, our land and resources."

Council is taking a partnership approach with mana whenua throughout the review to ensure their views and aspirations are fully considered.

But there are also challenges to manage. Lower Hutt is growing and changing rapidly. An analysis of future housing demand for Lower Hutt suggests the city will need to make space for up to another 9600 households in the city between 2017 and 2047. This level of growth needs investment in infrastructure, like three waters, and roading to support it

The city also has to make decisions on how it will preserve its historic and natural heritage and how the city will be designed to cope with the forecast effects of rising sea levels, flooding and earthquakes.

How the District Plan affects you

The review will help decide things that affect you like:

- It influences housing supply and housing affordability

- What kind of building can be built next to your house

- Whether you can subdivide your land, and how close you can build to your boundary

- What the right housing density is for specific areas of the city

- How to protect valuable aspects of the city, such as indigenous animal and plant habitats, cultural and historic heritage and significant landscapes and coastlines - How to minimise the impacts of climate change, flooding and earthquakes - How much noise a factory or other workplaces can make. For more information, go to: huttcity.govt.nz/dpreview

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
For some reason though, the plight of international education has received nothing like the same attention and support. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

 

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 