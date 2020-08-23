Northbound Lanes Closed Between Takanini And Hill Road - Crash On Southern Motorway (SH1)
Sunday, 23 August 2020, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently responding to a crash on Auckland's
Southern Motorway on northbound lanes near Totara
Heights.
This was reported to Police shortly before
9am and the circumstances are currently being
established.
Northbound lanes of the Southern Motorway
between Takanini and Hill Road are currently
closed.
Any motorists undertaking travel this morning
are advised diversions will be in place.
Police will
provide further information once it is
available.
