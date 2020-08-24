Water Incident, Hamilton Gardens

One person is missing following a water incident on the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens last night.

Police received a report at around 9:45pm of a person who came into trouble in the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens area.

One person entered the river and remains missing.

A second person went into the river in an attempt to save them however was sadly unsuccessful.

That person was assessed by St John and transported to hospital.

A Police boat will search the river and its banks this morning for the outstanding person.

