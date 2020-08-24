Water Incident, Hamilton Gardens
Monday, 24 August 2020, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is missing following a water incident on the
Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens last
night.
Police received a report at around 9:45pm of a
person who came into trouble in the Waikato River in the
Hamilton Gardens area.
One person entered the river
and remains missing.
A second person went into the
river in an attempt to save them however was sadly
unsuccessful.
That person was assessed by St John and
transported to hospital.
A Police boat will search the
river and its banks this morning for the outstanding
person.
