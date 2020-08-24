Update: Water Incident, Waikato River, Hamilton Gardens
Monday, 24 August 2020, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have continued searching the Waikato River today
for a missing man.
Emergency services initially
responded to reports that two men were in difficulty in the
river near the Hamilton Gardens at about 9.45pm last
night.
One of the men was able to make it out of the
water however the second did not.
Police have searched
the area today by boat.
The Police National Dive Squad
will travel to Hamilton tonight and are expected to assist
with the search
tomorrow.
