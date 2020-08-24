Update: Water Incident, Waikato River, Hamilton Gardens

Police have continued searching the Waikato River today for a missing man.

Emergency services initially responded to reports that two men were in difficulty in the river near the Hamilton Gardens at about 9.45pm last night.

One of the men was able to make it out of the water however the second did not.

Police have searched the area today by boat.

The Police National Dive Squad will travel to Hamilton tonight and are expected to assist with the search tomorrow.

