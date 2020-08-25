Timaru Police Appeal For Information From The Public Following Incident

Timaru Police are seeking witnesses to an incident in which a vehicle was deliberately set alight on Otipua Road.

The incident happened around 5.00.p.m on Monday the 24th of August 2020 at a property between Maltby Avenue and Kiwi Drive.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could help us in this investigation.

If you can help, please contact Detective Matt Kay via 105, either online or over the phone, and quote file number 200824/1920.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

