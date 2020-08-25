Incident In Kamo, Whangarei
Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report at around 11.20am relating to an
incident at Kamo High School.
A person has shown what
is reported to be a firearm to a student at the
school.
Police quickly attended the school, however
the individual has left the scene in a vehicle.
Police
are following lines of enquiry in relation to this
individual and our staff remain at the school speaking with
students.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more