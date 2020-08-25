Incident In Kamo, Whangarei

Police received a report at around 11.20am relating to an incident at Kamo High School.

A person has shown what is reported to be a firearm to a student at the school.

Police quickly attended the school, however the individual has left the scene in a vehicle.

Police are following lines of enquiry in relation to this individual and our staff remain at the school speaking with students.

