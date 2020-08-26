Watercare Drought Update

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

Mosque Attack Sentencing: 'You Have Failed Completely' Victim Tells Gunman

Dozens of victims have now recalled the day "the devil" visited their places of worship. More>>

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector