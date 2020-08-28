Vehicle Located Following Alexandra Incident
Friday, 28 August 2020, 6:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have located a vehicle being sought in relation to
an incident in Alexandra yesterday, where a firearm was
reportedly presented.
Enquiries into the incident are
ongoing and police are speaking to the parties
involved.
