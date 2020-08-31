Mataura Update: 3.10pm

Fire and Emergency is attending a fire at the Old Paper Mill in Mataura.

Crews were called at about twenty 1.40 this afternoon.

More than 30 firefighters are in attendance.

There is currently no danger of the fire getting near where the ouvea premix is stored. The fire is on the floor underneath the premix, approximately 30 metres away.

The fire currently covers a 10 square metre area, in the hydro generator. It is contained.

Fire fighters are currently working to isolate the power and will extinguish the fire once it is confirmed the power isn’t generating.

