Work On Blenheim Sewer Upgrade In The Pipeline

Work to upgrade the sewer network in the North of Blenheim is set to begin following the appointment of Schick Civil Construction to carry out the project.

Council Assets and Services Manager, Richard Coningham, says the $13.7m project will provide for future residential growth of 700 homes.

“The Blenheim Sewerage Upgrade will increase sewer and pump station capacities, reduce the effects of inflow and infiltration on the sewer network and reduce sewer overflow frequency,” Mr Coningham said.

“Our region has enjoyed steady growth over the last decade. While Council has zoned extensive land areas, infrastructure upgrades like this one are required to meet demand and satisfy the growing need for housing,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, who chairs Council’s Assets and Services Committee, says this is a significant project for Blenheim and Marlborough.

“The new scheme will allow the Council to service an expansion in housing capacity in our province and also enhance environmental outcomes.”

The work involves replacing sections of gravity and pressure sewers and service connections, and the replacement of associated pump stations.

The Budge Street (West) Pump Station and the McLauchlan Street Pump Station will be rebuilt and replaced to include a new valve chamber to manage additional capacity. The existing Nelson Street Pump Station on the corner of Nelson and Bomford Streets will be replaced with a new Bomford Street Pump Station, the most significant element of the project.

The upgrade will result in two sewer crossings over culverted sections of Fulton Creek, as well as crossings of State Highway 1 at the Budge Street intersection and State Highway 6 at the Bomford Street intersection.

While all tenders received were from out-of-town based contractors, local sub-contracting companies including Simcox Construction, CMT Group and Aotea Electrical will be used throughout the 18 month project, which is expected to begin before Christmas.

