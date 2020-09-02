Ten Projects Get Share Of $1.85m Stimulus Fund

Timaru District Council has selected ten local projects to share $1.85 million of the COVID-19 stimulus fund.

The fund, which was agreed in the 2020/21 annual plan, was aimed at supporting initiatives that enhance and boost recovery in response to COVID-19, contributing to community wellbeing and stimulating economic activity.

The fund attracted 21 applications totalling nearly $3 million, which were assessed during yesterday’s council meeting.

Mayor Nigel Bowen thanked all the community groups who had taken the time to apply to the fund, saying that the high standard of applications had made it a challenging process for councillors.

“We’re pleased that through this fund we’ve been able to provide essential support for projects to enable more than $12 million of economic stimulus in the local economy over the next 12 months.

“A key driver for the councillors was support for projects that not only had the biggest short term ‘shovel-ready’ stimulus, but also delivered the community some excellent new facilities in the long term.

“While we couldn’t support every project, for those that didn’t gain funding through this specific fund, we’ve made sure that we’ve highlighted alternative sources of support both within council and from other external funding bodies.”

The successful applicants were:

Project title Applicant Total Project Cost Stimulus fund Grant Levels Raceway Resealing Project South Canterbury Car Club Inc $ 274,326.00 $ 62,096 Tennis SC Court Resurfacing Project at the Trust Aoraki Centre Tennis South Canterbury Inc $ 696,560.00 $ 158,451 Redevelopment of Alpine Energy Stadium Fraser Park Community Trust $ 7,535,332.86 $ 905,433 Temuka Projects Temuka District Projects Trust $ 73,000.00 $ 16,524 Geraldine Domain Redevelopment Geraldine Combined Sports Inc (GCS) $ 883,207.31 $ 199,920 Re-roofing of the main building at the Winchester Domain/Showgrounds Temuka and Geraldine Agricultural and Pastoral Association Inc $ 52,954.00 $ 11,987 South Canterbury Bike Skills Park Lions Club of Timaru Suburban $ 325,403.80 $ 73,658 Cycle Trail - Stage 1: Timaru to Cave Central South Island Cycle Trail Inc $ 1,000,000.00 $ 226,358 New Classic Truck & Vintage Tractor Building South Canterbury Traction Engine & Transport Museum Inc. $ 540,000.00 $ 117,706 C-Play Timaru C-Play Timaru $ 1,500,000.00 $ 77,867 TOTAL $ 1,850,000

As a separate part of the overall $2 million fund, $150,000 has been allocated to district development agency Venture Timaru to support local events.

The events supported so far are:

• Timaru Farmers Market $7,500

• Geraldine Farmers Market $3,000

• Temuka Market $3,000

• Pleasant Point Farmers Market $3,000

• Timaru Christmas Parade $5,000

• Temuka Christmas Parade $2,000

• Geraldine Christmas Parade $2,000

• Pleasant Point Christmas Parade $2,000

• Festival of Roses $10,000

• Geraldine Festival $17,500

• Te Ana Maori Rock Art Centre $10,000

• Timaru CBD Group $20,000

• Light up the Night $3,000

• Geraldine Fete $4,000

• Get to the Point $5,000

• Christmas on the Bay $3,000

• Soap Box Derby $3,000

