Arrest Made In Relation To Porirua Indecent Assaults

Police have arrested a young person in connection to indecent assaults in the area of the Porirua train station recently.

Police had received several reports since February of women being indecently assaulted while walking around Awatea Street, the Mungavin Avenue underpass and the Kivell Street area.

The young person has been charged and will undergo a youth justice process.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious happening in the community or who has concerns for the immediate safety of themselves or others should call 111 straight away.

Police are committed to keeping people safe and hope the arrest will provide reassurance to the community.

