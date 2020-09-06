Fatal Crash - Reed Street, Oamaru - Southern
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fatal crash, Reed Street, Oamaru
Police can confirm
one person died following a single-vehicle crash on Reed
Street in Oamaru last night.
The person was the
sole-occupant of the car which collided with a
tree.
The crash was reported to Police at about
9.15pm.
Police enquiries into the crash are
ongoing.
