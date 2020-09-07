Pedestrian Dies Following Serious Crash At Pitt Street/Karangahape Road
Monday, 7 September 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that a pedestrian has died following a
serious crash involving a bus at the intersection of
Karangahape Road and Pitt Street on Sunday
night.
Police were called to the scene at 9.57pm.
Sadly, the man died at the scene.
A Police
investigation into the crash is currently underway and the
Serious Crash Unit completed its examination of the scene
last night.
Formal identification processes and next
of kin advisories are to be carried
out.
