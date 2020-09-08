Open Letter From Mayor Gurunathan To Ministers
Please find attached an open letter from Mayor Gurunathan sent to Ministers Hipkins, Henare, Mark, Little and Twyford regarding he proposed closure of the Kapiti Airport.
How likely is it that the world will wake up on November 4th facing the prospect of another four years of Donald Trump? Short answer: not likely, but not impossible. For months now, Joe Biden has been leading in the polls, and he currently enjoys a 7.2 % lead nationwide. Fine. But the longer answer is that the US Presidency is not decided by who wins a majority of the popular vote, nationwide. As at mid 2020, only 15 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to a compact that the popular vote should decide the presidential outcome... More>>
Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday
The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>
Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>
National: Investing In The First 1000 Days
Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>
James Shaw Speech: On Green School
Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>
Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>
Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving
Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>
Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call
With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>
Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions
Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector
Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism. Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>
Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern
Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>