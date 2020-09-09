Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Challenging Play Spaces Wanted For Older Children

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 11:08 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Older children, skateparks, bike tracks, basketball hoops, and equipment for children with disabilities are the most desired play spaces for Dunedin.

This is among the findings of the Dunedin City Council’s play spaces survey which 904 adults and 1,345 children responded to in July and August this year.

Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, “The survey results give us a much better understanding of the community’s views on our play spaces and what types of equipment and playground attractions they want in the future. These results will be invaluable in helping us decide how we invest in the city’s playgrounds and skateparks over the next 10 years.”

The DCC has also investigated play trends, compared Dunedin’s play areas with other councils and assessed whether playgrounds and skateparks are still fit-for-purpose. This information, combined with the survey results, will help DCC develop a Play Space Strategic Plan.

Key findings of the survey include:

  • Majority of respondents (86%) wanted the DCC to fund more equipment for children with disabilities.
  • 84% said the DCC should invest more in challenging play areas for children aged between 10 and 14, including pump and BMX tracks, a mountain bike skills area and parkour.
  • 77% said the DCC should spend more on play equipment for older children (aged 14 and over) that also enables adults to play.
  • 71% percent wanted the DCC to prioritise spending on play equipment rather than things like shading, fencing, water fountains and rubbish bins.
  • 57% said we should spend more money on skateparks and 132 respondents wanted opportunities to play with wheels, including skateparks (91) and pump tracks (41), while 34 wanted basketball hoops.
  • Many respondents (260) wanted new play spaces such as destination playgrounds and a new play space in the central city.

The DCC manages 110 playgrounds, 12 skateparks and one pump track.

For more results see www.dunedin.govt.nz/play-space

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 