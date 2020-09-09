Challenging Play Spaces Wanted For Older Children

Older children, skateparks, bike tracks, basketball hoops, and equipment for children with disabilities are the most desired play spaces for Dunedin.

This is among the findings of the Dunedin City Council’s play spaces survey which 904 adults and 1,345 children responded to in July and August this year.

Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, “The survey results give us a much better understanding of the community’s views on our play spaces and what types of equipment and playground attractions they want in the future. These results will be invaluable in helping us decide how we invest in the city’s playgrounds and skateparks over the next 10 years.”

The DCC has also investigated play trends, compared Dunedin’s play areas with other councils and assessed whether playgrounds and skateparks are still fit-for-purpose. This information, combined with the survey results, will help DCC develop a Play Space Strategic Plan.

Key findings of the survey include:

Majority of respondents (86%) wanted the DCC to fund more equipment for children with disabilities.

84% said the DCC should invest more in challenging play areas for children aged between 10 and 14, including pump and BMX tracks, a mountain bike skills area and parkour.

77% said the DCC should spend more on play equipment for older children (aged 14 and over) that also enables adults to play.

71% percent wanted the DCC to prioritise spending on play equipment rather than things like shading, fencing, water fountains and rubbish bins.

57% said we should spend more money on skateparks and 132 respondents wanted opportunities to play with wheels, including skateparks (91) and pump tracks (41), while 34 wanted basketball hoops.

Many respondents (260) wanted new play spaces such as destination playgrounds and a new play space in the central city.

The DCC manages 110 playgrounds, 12 skateparks and one pump track.

For more results see www.dunedin.govt.nz/play-space

