Police Appeal For A Possible Witness To Fatal Makarewa Crash
Thursday, 10 September 2020, 3:00 pm
Police continue to make enquiries into the fatal crash in
Makarewa on 2 September.
The teenager in Dunedin
Hospital has improved but remains in a critical
condition.
Police would now like to hear from the
driver of a maroon coloured Toyota Prado or similar that was
travelling south on SH6 shortly after the crash about 3:55
pm, before turning into Branxholme-Makarewa Road.
If
this is you, or you know who this person may be, please
phone 105 and quote file number
200903/1062.
