Save The Date – $8.2million Party Time At Kōpū

Save Saturday 19 September as the date to help us celebrate the $8.2million economic boost from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to transform Kōpū into a thriving marine servicing and business precinct.

“We’re going to party, with live entertainment and special guest Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in attendance, so we can thank the government personally for helping get Kōpū on the business map,” says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.

This project will see Kōpū developed as a centre of marine servicing operations across the Hauraki Gulf, as well as being well-placed to act as a connection for water-based tourism opportunities and a growing aquaculture industry.

Celebrations kick off at the Kōpū Station Hotel with live music and speeches from the Deputy Prime Minister, the Hauraki Maori Trust Board and other dignitaries.

More information will follow early next week about times and order of service.

Project background

The $8.2million PGF grant will go towards planning and construction of a new access road, upgraded boat ramp and car park. A floating pontoon and mud berth – which allows boats to rest on the seabed – will facilitate in-water servicing and dismantling. It also features upgrades that will benefit recreational users and will enable the continued use of Kōpū by the community.

The projects will have immediate benefits for the local community by creating up to 13 jobs in the short-term. Another 19 jobs will be created through the precinct’s construction, with potential for up to 108 downstream jobs when the project is complete.

It’s estimated the Kōpū Marine Precinct could bring economic returns of up to $58.5 million over the next 30 years. It brings fresh opportunities to the boat repair and maintenance, aquaculture, trade and transport industries.

This is not just good news for us and our neighbours, but also in boosting potential Maori economic development opportunities for Ngati Maru in the longer term as Treaty settlements are finalised over the next few years. Along with creating employment opportunities and improved use of Māori assets it is well-aligned with local iwi cultural values.

This also complements the Te Ariki Wahi/Sugarloaf Wharf project, which also benefitted from Provincial Growth Funding (PGF) of $19.95million to expand the wharf in Coromandel Harbour for the marine industry, in a joint venture between our Council, the Coromandel Marine Farmers (CoroMFA) and the Crown.

© Scoop Media

