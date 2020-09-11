Say Goodbye To 2020 With The Black Seeds

Christchurch will bid farewell to 2020 with a free music concert in North Hagley Park headlined by Kiwi music legends, The Black Seeds.

The multi-platinum-selling band will be the headline act at The Edge NYE20 – the family-friendly New Year’s Eve party organised by Christchurch City Council.

“We are absolutely stoked that The Black Seeds have chosen to see out 2020 in Christchurch. They have been described by Clash Music as ‘one of the best live reggae acts on the planet’ and they have a reputation for rocking dancefloors around the world,’’ says Council Events and Arts Manager Lucy Blackmore.

“They bring good vibes wherever they go so we couldn’t think of a better band to help us celebrate the end of a challenging year and the start of a new one.

“When the clock strikes midnight on 31 December we’re going to light up the night sky with a massive fireworks display so it is going to be a night to remember,’’ Ms Blackmore says.

