Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mighty Manawatu Makes Its Mark In ASB’s Quarterly Regional Economic Scoreboard

Monday, 14 September 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

The Manawatu and Wanganui region has weathered the COVID storm and come out on top this quarter, shooting up six places to be sitting at the top of the ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley says the region’s agri-based economy means the region is more resilient than most. “Manawatu and Wanganui are less dependent on international tourism and should be able to manage the impacts of COVID-19 better than most, which is what we’re seeing shine through this quarter.”

A solid labour market, a healthy construction pipeline, house prices that are holding steady and employment figures that are up more than any other region when compared with this time last year have proven to be a very resilient combination.

“Some are saying it’s the region’s proudest achievement since its two-year Ranfurly Shield reign in the mid-70s.”

The sun continues to shine on Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay

Gisborne’s winning streak has ended with a third place this quarter, however, the region is continuing to perform well compared with the rest of the country, topping annual house price growth and maintaining a top-tier ranking in annual employment, building consents and retail sales growth.

Neighbouring Hawke’s Bay saw a slight lift in fortunes, climbing one spot into second place on the table. Some of the positive trends seen last quarter continued in Q2 and, unsurprisingly, Hawke’s Bay residents were among the nation’s most optimistic in terms of consumer confidence.

“Overall a relatively strong quarter for both regions and we expect this pair will continue to maintain top table rankings over this uncertain period.”

Nelson remains at the bottom of the scoreboard

It may be ‘top of the South’ but Nelson remains at the bottom of the ASB Regional Economic scoreboard for the second quarter in a row.

The absence of international tourists appears to be weighing heavily on the region with consumer confidence in the upper South Island very pessimistic and retail sales among the weakest in the country.

“On a positive note, the region’s employment figures continue to outperform the national average. Construction remains a weakness for Nelson, though there were signs of life in nearby Tasman, with work commencing on a new commercial development.”

Canterbury softens

It’s been a volatile six months in the Canterbury region which, after a huge rise in ranking last quarter, has fallen nine places to 14th equal.

Statistics across the board were lacklustre this quarter, with retail sales dropping 14.9% and Construction down 26%. House prices saw an increase of 2.6%, however, this was the third lowest change across the country.

“It’s important to note that our regional scoreboard measures growth rates over the past 12 months so some of Canterbury’s fall reflects previously high activity levels, however, it would be good to see these indicators performing better. The region also remains near the bottom of the pack for consumer confidence.”

North Island the place to be as the South trails behind

It’s been a tough six months or so across the country as a whole but the North island is notably outperforming the South this quarter with the lower North Island regions claiming the top four spots on the scoreboard.

In comparison, the West Coast, Marlborough, Otago, Canterbury and Nelson claimed the bottom five spots on the table with a poor performance across a number of measures.

“The Border closure is causing a big and lasting economic impact. Relative to their populations, the South Island regions have historically had higher earnings from international tourists than most North Island regions. That cold headwind is a possible explanation for the Cook Strait divide,” says Mr Tuffley.

The full ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard, along with other recent ASB reports covering a range of commentary, can be accessed at our ASB Economic Insights page: https://www.asb.co.nz/documents/economic-insights.html

@ASBBank @ASBMarkets www.asb.co.nz

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 