Railway Road, Bunnythorpe - Central

Police can confirm one person has died following the train vs bus crash on Railway Road, Bunnythorpe this morning.

Forty one people were on the bus that was carrying high school students at the time of the crash.

Sadly, the driver died at the scene.

No students were seriously injured as a result of the crash but some were transported to Palmerston North Hospital by St John staff with moderate to minor injuries.

We acknowledge this was an extremely distressing incident for all those involved, including the students and their families and the family and friends of the deceased.

Ongoing support will be provided.

The scene has been blessed and the road is expected to open shortly.

Worksafe has been advised.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

