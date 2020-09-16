Fatal Crash, Feilding - Central

One person has died in a single-car crash in Feilding.

Police and ambulance were called to Kimbolton Road, near Ruawai Road, just after 11am today where the car had hit a tree.

One person was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and Police will be investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Motorists are asked to drive with care while emergency services are at the scene.

