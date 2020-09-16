Fatal Crash, Feilding - Central
Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a single-car crash in
Feilding.
Police and ambulance were called to
Kimbolton Road, near Ruawai Road, just after 11am today
where the car had hit a tree.
One person was confirmed
deceased at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised and Police will be investigating the circumstances
of the crash.
Motorists are asked to drive with care
while emergency services are at the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more