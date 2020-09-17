Victoria Road Fatal Crash - Waikato
Thursday, 17 September 2020, 6:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Victoria Road, Cambridge last night.
Emergency
services were alerted to the two vehicle crash at around
9:30pm.
One person was transported to Waikato Hospital
but sadly later died.
Others had minor to moderate
injuries.
The road was closed for some time but is now
open.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is
ongoing.
