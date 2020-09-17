Victoria Road Fatal Crash - Waikato

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Victoria Road, Cambridge last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash at around 9:30pm.

One person was transported to Waikato Hospital but sadly later died.

Others had minor to moderate injuries.

The road was closed for some time but is now open.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

