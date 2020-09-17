Calling All Wannabe Vincents…

Artwork by Sam Kain - Aged 11-13 years winner (2013)

Unleash your inner Vincent Van Gogh and get up close and personal with our spring baby animals for less by entering Staglands’ Art Competition!

Kids ages 13 and under can Get ½ Price Child Entry when they bring their creations to Staglands these school holidays.

To learn more about the fantastic prizes up for grabs and to enter the competition, visit www.staglands.co.nz.

Download an entry form and get those masterpieces underway! Simply draw or paint the Fun things to see and do at Staglands in the space provided and complete details requested. Then visit Staglands anytime between the 26th September and 11th October with your completed form and kids get into The Reserve for half the price!

Unleash your young artists’ talents and spend quality time with the whole family these school holidays at Staglands!

