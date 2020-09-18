Delays Expected On State Highway 1, Auckland Harbour Bridge - Auckland City
Friday, 18 September 2020, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report of a truck tipping over on the
Harbour Bridge just after 11am.
There are no reports
of serious injuries at this stage, however a number of lanes
in the centre of the bridge are currently
blocked.
This is impacting traffic heading north and
south.
Police are on scene along with other emergency
services who will work to clear the scene.
Motorists
are advised to expect delays in that area and to drive to
the conditions this
afternoon.
