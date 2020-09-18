Delays Expected On State Highway 1, Auckland Harbour Bridge - Auckland City

Police received a report of a truck tipping over on the Harbour Bridge just after 11am.

There are no reports of serious injuries at this stage, however a number of lanes in the centre of the bridge are currently blocked.

This is impacting traffic heading north and south.

Police are on scene along with other emergency services who will work to clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in that area and to drive to the conditions this afternoon.

