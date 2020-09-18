Lock Up Your Skips To Keep Your Business Fire Safe

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is encouraging businesses to lock up their rubbish skips to avoid potentially dangerous fires.

This comes after Nelson firefighters attended three skip fires in the CBD overnight.

The fires all occurred when the businesses were closed.

National Manager Community Readiness and Recovery Steve Turek says there are easy ways to avoid potentially destructive incidents like these.

"We recommend businesses, especially those in highly visible areas, should lockdown their skips with padlocks, keep them away from buildings, and if possible, fenced off from the public," Mr Turek says.

"Skips are often filled with cardboard, paper and other flammable material. It doesn’t take much for a small fire to become a large one, he says.

The mobility of skips can also increase fire risks.

"They generally have wheels, so can easily be pushed up against a wall and a fire limited to a contained area can spread to a building," Mr Turek says.

Mr Turek recommends having security lighting around commercial properties.

"Having a well-lit area can deter anti-social behaviour like lighting fires."

For information on how to reduce the risk of fire-related incidents around your business head to https://fireandemergency.nz/business-and-landlords/business-fire-safety-checklist/

Police are investigating the Nelson skip fires.

© Scoop Media

