2020 Matariki Awards Winners Announced Tonight

The stars have aligned with the rescheduled Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 now taking place during Māori Language Week 2020.

The Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in Auckland last month with a live audience of 500, was postponed with the Government’s announcement of COVID-19 alert level three.

Māori Television, Tāhūhū Rangapū, Shane Taurima says that while COVID-19 presented initial challenges for Ngā Whetū o Matariki it has provided an opportunity to rethink the way the network delivers the event.

“The team has innovated and worked tirelessly to ensure we can honour the finalists and recipients in a way that really brings to life the achievements of these individuals, organisations and communities. This is a new way of working and captures the spirit of Matariki”, says Taurima.

“With no option for a traditional awards ceremony we did what we do best and changed the way we deliver the awards to ensure our people would still be recogised in such a challenging year. Our production crews visited finalists in their homes and communities to capture their celebrations. These stories recognise the contribution these people have made to Māori achievement and Aoteaora and create a valuable broadcast archive for years to come”, he says.

In its fifth year, Ngā Whetū o Matariki, recognise outstanding Māori achievement and celebrate the best of us – ngā toa o ngā toa. This year includes an additional category that recognises outstanding contribution to community during COVID-19 lockdown.

A special two-hour broadcast with 27 finalists and 11 categories broadcasts on all Māori Television platforms at 7pm tonight, Saturday 19 September.

The finalists are:

Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award - Acknowledging those who made an outstanding contribution to the community during COVID lockdown:

Takahitia Korowira

Otara COVID-19 CBNZ Response Team

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers

– inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others:

Jessie Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāpuhi)

Irihapeti Edwards (Ngāti Manawa, Ngapuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa)

Jessica Rose Collins (Ngāti Porou)

Te Ururangi Award for Education

– trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori – Māori knowledge:

Prof Dr Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Āni Wainui (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui)

Rawiri Wright (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment

– creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts:

Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Haua)

Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Shane Cotton (Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Hine and Te Uri Taniwha)

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science

– healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders:

Lady Tureiti Moxon (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu, Kāi Tahu)

Dr Lily Fraser (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Māmoe, Waitaha)

Dr Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rangi, Te Mahurehure, Ngāti Hine)

Te Waitā Award for Sport

– extraordinary men and women who are excelling in the sporting arena both at home and abroad:

Kiwi Campbell (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau A Apanui)

Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu)

Lindsay Tait (Te Rarawa)

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community

– showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in enhancing the social, economic, cultural and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region):

Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae

S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation

– game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward:

Blanche Morrogh (Ngāti Kuri and Te Rarawa)

Greg Summerton (Rākaihautū, Ngāi Tahu, Waitaha, Ngāti Māmoe)

Pania Tyson-Nathan (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga

– individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture:

Hana O’Regan (Kāti Rakiāmoa, Kāti Ruahikihiki, Kāi Tūāhuriri, Kāti Waewae)

Quinton Hita (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Taranaki)

Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe)

Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award – the overall winner selected from the finalists who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field, as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

Te Toi o Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award – an individual who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

