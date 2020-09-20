Serious Crash, Dunedin - Southern
Sunday, 20 September 2020, 7:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were called about 3.45am to
Ravensbourne Road, Maia, Dunedin, following a serious
single-car crash.
One person died at the
scene.
Two other people were transported to
hospital.
The road remains closed this morning with
diversions in place.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more