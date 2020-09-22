Missing Person, Clarence

Tasman Police are appealing for sightings of missing 31-year-old Melissa Ewings from Clarence.

Melissa told a friend she was going for a walk to the Clarence River on Sunday afternoon.

She was reported missing when she didn’t turn up for work yesterday.

Melissa’s friends and family have serious concerns for her welfare and Police urge anyone who may have seen her in the Clarence area on Sunday to contact 105, quoting file number 200922/5064.

