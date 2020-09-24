Sao Young Homicide Investigation - Further Arrests Made

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Police investigating the murder of Sao Young have made two further arrests in connection with his death.

Mr Young’s body was discovered on a rural property in Gordonton on Monday 13 April, a month after he was last seen in the Insoll Avenue area of Hamilton.

A 20-year-old woman appeared in the Hamilton District Court today charged with accessory after the fact to murder, two charges of kidnapping and a further two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A second woman, aged 34, was arrested this afternoon and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.

A 24-year-old man was previously arrested and charged on 19 September with Mr Young's murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on 6 October.

The investigation team continues to actively piece together the events that led to Mr Young's murder.

This week's arrests are another step forward and we are not ruling out further arrests.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200413/6113.

© Scoop Media

