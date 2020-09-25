Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board By-election - STV (Single Transferable Voting) PROGRESS RESULT

The progress result for the Ruapehu District Council election that closed on Friday 25 September 2020 is:

Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board (1 vacancy)

· HINCH, Janelle Elected

· NELIO, Jerry Excluded

For this election, Janelle Hinch received 524 first preference votes and Jerry Nelio received 217 first preference votes.

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 371. There were 5 informal votes and 1 blank vote.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 98% of the returned voting papers. The progress result does not include special votes and voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the electoral officer. The outcome of this election is not expected to change once all voting papers have been counted.

The voter return is currently 28.09%, being 747 voting papers.

