Calling All Stratford District Scarecrows

Entries are now open for Stratford District’s annual Scarecrow Trail!

An online registration form for Scarecrow entries is available from Council’s website stratford.govt.nz or alternatively forms can be picked up from the Stratford Library or Stratford i-SITE.

There are four categories with prizes up for grabs: Pre-school, Primary school, Business and Open. With an additional prize across all of the categories for the best use of Recycled Materials.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “Creating scarecrows is fun for the whole family, and a perfect activity to try out while on school holidays.”

For inspiration and help with creating scarecrows, Council is holding a scarecrow building workshop during the School Holidays on Thursday 8 October. For more details around the workshop, and to register attendance visit Eventbrite.co.nz or contact Amy Kingston on akingston@stratford.govt.nz

“It’s been awesome to see our community get involved each year we’ve held this event, and we’re especially thankful to our sponsors for supporting the 2020 trail,” says Ms Whareaitu.

Prizes for each category have been made possible through the support of Stratford New World, Thyme Out, Masters Mitre10, Fulton Hogan and Stratford Business Association.

“We look forward to seeing what scarecrow creations are on the trail for 2020 – make sure you have your registration in by 23 October 2020,” says Ms Whareaitu.

The Scarecrow Trail will be open from 30 October to 13 November for members of the public to jump on the trail and find all the Scarecrows throughout the district. This is run alongside the region’s garden festivals.

© Scoop Media

