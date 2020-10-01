Thumbs Up For Food Safety Inspections At Kaipara District Council

The Kaipara District Council has passed a review of its accreditation as a recognised agency to conduct food verification with flying colours.

At a recent Audit, Risk and Finance meeting council staff were congratulated for the glowing audit report they received from International Accreditation NZ (IANZ).

Chief Executive Louise Miller says the result is a reflection of the work the food safety team does with the 173 registered food providers across the district.

“This means the community can feel safe in the knowledge that our food operators and vendors are being held to a high standard. Kaipara is punching well above our weight, and leading the country in our quality management system,” says Ms Miller.

“Expert independent recognition of the great work we’re doing at Kaipara is always welcome, backing my belief that Kaipara District Council continues to excel.”

Background

Councils are required under government legislation to be a recognised agency before their food officers can verify businesses subject to food control plans and national programmes. Accreditation assessments are carried out on behalf of central government (Ministry of Primary Industries), assessing each council against a suite of government legislation, competency standards and quality management systems. Kaipara District Council has held the accreditation since its inception in 2018.

