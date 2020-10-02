Kāpiti Food Fair: GOOD Friends GOOD Times GOOD Food!

Captured By Friday: F&B images

Filled with confidence and buoyed by the relief of being back in Alert Level 1, the team behind the Kapiti Food Fair are thrilled to announce tickets are on sale now for this year’s festival on Saturday December 5th. Come, celebrate the end of 2020 and say hello to lazy summer days and welcome the holiday season... we can all say ‘ka pai’ to that after a COVID filled year!

“We want every visitor, vendor, sponsor, volunteer, entertainer to start preparing for an amazing day out with us in December.” shared Helene Judge, co-owner of the Kapiti Food Fair. “The Fair is a member of the New Zealand Events Association and we’ll be operating the events sector voluntary code developed by the Association and others for Alert Level 1 conditions in New Zealand.”

“It’s great news for us that with the Fair being a successful recipient of the Domestic Events Fund and the Kāpiti Major Events Fund,” continued Helene, “we are able to sprinkle some more magic into the Fair this year! Significant funding is going into presenting a COASTELLA Stage inside a much larger Tuatara Bar and a revamped ZEAL Stage.”

Along with tons of entertainment, the Kapiti Food Fair promises something for everyone during their family-friendly day out – you can even bring your well-behaved dogs, too. With 250 vendor sites of tasty treats and things to take home to your pantry or to give away as lovely Christmas gifts, you will not be disappointed.

“There will also be a free kid’s zone, face painting and much more,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Kapiti Food Fair. “It’s a real destination event for visitors to enjoy all day long. We are also working on our #LoveLocal campaign with social media promoting our local vendors. This campaign is about improving the visitor experience and encouraging ticket sales. Local vendors will receive signage for their sites, so our local Kapiti brands stand out. We can’t wait to open the gates!”

Tickets on sale now for the Kāpiti Food Fair >> https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/kapiti-food-fair-2020-tickets-118576482451

About:

The Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 from humble beginnings, only to become the major community event it is known for in the Wellington Region today. Now privately owned and operated by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, their mission is to bring visitors into Kāpiti for an immersive experience on the Kāpiti Coast – all while having a fun, tasty day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food!

© Scoop Media

