Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Crash, Napier

02 October

Police are appealing for witnesses to this morning's fatal crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway near Watchman Road , Westshore.

The crash between a motorcycle and a truck occurred at around 7:25am near the intersection with Watchman Road (the entrance to the Napier Airport).

The red motorcycle was travelling northbound on the Hawke's Bay Expressway (SH2) and the blue logging truck was travelling along Meeanee Quay.

Tragically, one person died at the scene.

Police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or witnessed the movements of either vehicle prior to the crash.

If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please contact Police on 105, quoting job number 201002/9857.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.

