Oxfam Trailwalker Charity Event Reaches New Heights With Record Sign-Ups

Team crosses the finish line at Oxfam Trailwalker. Credit: Artur Francisco, Oxfam

New Zealand’s largest team endurance event, Oxfam Trailwalker, is set to welcome a record-breaking number of teams to the Taranaki region on 21-22 March 2021, having surpassed the last record for number of registrations set in 2013.

With the borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kiwis have turned to this bucket-list event as a way to challenge themselves and challenge poverty. Across the nation participants have rallied their friends and whānau to take part in this ultimate challenge, which sees teams of four tackle either 100 kilometres in 36 hours or 50 kilometres in 18 hours to raise vital funds for Oxfam’s work fighting injustice and poverty.

Since the event’s launch in June, over 310 teams of four have stepped up to the challenge. Oxfam Trailwalker is a Kiwi-classic event that explores New Zealand’s finest regions and frequently attracts everyone from trail-walking novices to pro-athletes seeking an opportunity to experience an exclusive trail and a personal challenge they can feel proud of.

It’s hoped the event will be a superb showcase for this beautiful corner of Aotearoa, hit as many other regions have been by the global pandemic. Oxfam’s events manager Lizzie Quill said the charity is prepared to welcome an influx of teams to the first event held in the Taranaki region.

“We are tremendously excited to reach this milestone, and look forward to putting on a thrilling and safe event for all involved in March,” said Quill.

“It’s great to see that so many people have clearly connected with Oxfam Trailwalker as a way to beat the lockdown lethargy and get out and explore New Zealand. Not only are you challenging yourself by doing so, you will be supporting local communities through visiting a gorgeous part of our country as well as making a genuine difference to people around the world with every step.”

Registrations are still open but due to the high interest so far, limited spots are available. Step up to this incredible team challenge and register at www.oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz.

