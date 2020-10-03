Week On Our Streets

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday, 3 October 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain. There may be implications from COVID-19 which could delay some projects.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Temporary road closure of Palmerston Street
From Monday 5 October, Palmerston Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic while we complete a road rebuild and safety improvement works. To reduce disruption, the road will be closed in two phases. The first phase is from Anglesea Street to Hammond Street, closed for approximately five weeks, weather dependent. The second phase is from Hammond Street to Pembroke Street, closed for approximately five weeks, weather dependent. Access to all businesses and homes in the area will be maintained at all times. For all other travel in this area, please allow extra time for your journey and use an alternative route. The works involve rebuilding the road to make it fit for purpose and safety improvements such as raised pedestrian platforms and zebra crossings, as well as footpath and kerb adjustments to improve pedestrian accessibility, particularly for those who use mobility devices. For more information and FAQs visit: hamilton.govt.nz/transportprojects.

Baverstock Road upgrade
Construction work continues with the Baverstock Road upgrade (from Jack Rise to the Baverstock Road/Brymer Road intersection). In the coming weeks road works will begin on the pavement with traffic management in place along Baverstock Road. Road users are urged to take care while driving through the site.

Potholing work for Peacocke wastewater pipeline
Stop/go traffic management will be in place at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Wairere Drive between 9am and 3pm next week while we do some potholing work. Potholing consists of localised digging. It will help us confirm where all the underground services are before we start construction on two wastewater pipelines to connect Peacocke with the city’s existing wastewater network.

Bankwood Road / Comries Road roundabout
Traffic management will be in place from early next week for the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Bankwood Road and Comries Road. The work will include a shared off-road path and raised safety platforms to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the year, when possible please use an alternative route and allow for delays.

Tree removal on River Road – Flagstaff
The section of River Road between Glen Lynne Avenue and Wairere Drive will be closed to through traffic from 6.30am to 3pm on Wednesday 7 October. This work was originally scheduled for 29 September but was postponed due to high winds. The closure is to allow arborist crews to safely remove trees and prune along River Road. A detour for Wairere Drive will be clearly marked along Glen Lynne Avenue. Traffic management will be in place to maintain access for River Road properties.

Tree removal near Fairfield bridge
Our arborist crews will be preforming maintenance work and removing some trees on Victoria Street near Fairfield bridge. Stop/go traffic management will be in place from Tuesday 6 October to Friday 9 October each day from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Please expect minor delays.

Ongoing Works

Safety improvements on Peachgrove Road
Traffic management is in place on Peachgrove Road, Claude Street and Tennyson Road while a raised safety platform and two pedestrian refuge islands are constructed. Work will be carried out during the day with traffic management on site to guide vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. Work is expected to be completed by Saturday 10 October.

Reminder of changes on Cobham Dr
Lane changes on Cobham Dr State Highway 1 (SH1) are now in place as construction on the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension project reached another key milestone. Road users have now been moved over on to the new lanes, but the current lane setup still exists – two lanes heading into the city and one lane heading south towards Cambridge. There are new slower speed limits through the site, and motorists are being urged to take extra care while people get used to these changes.

River path closure
The river path between Rostrevor Street and Bryce Street is closed so contractors can carry out specialist slip repairs. The closure began in late July and work is expected to be complete during October. Slips between London Street and Bryce Street compromised the stability of the path and our contractors are carrying out work to repair and reopen it. River path users need to detour at either Rostrevor Street or Bryce Street and along Victoria Street before re-joining the path.

Dixon Road closure for drainage work
Dixon Road remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Road (SH3) to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
