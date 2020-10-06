Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ’s First Sustainable Seafood Week Reminds Kiwis To Play A Role In Protecting Our Oceans

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is launching New Zealand’s first-ever Sustainable Seafood Week to celebrate the leadership of MSC certified fisheries in Aotearoa while empowering Kiwis to choose sustainable seafood to ensure we have seafood for generations to come.

To date, almost half of New Zealand’s marine wild catch (by volume) is certified to the MSC Fisheries Standard for sustainability, significantly higher than the global average of 17%. This includes eight species – hoki, hake, ling, southern blue whiting, orange roughy, toothfish, albacore tuna and skipjack tuna.

Research commissioned by MSC, an independent and international, science-based not-for-profit that tackles overfishing, revealed that 84% of New Zealanders are willing to take action to protect fish and seafood in the future, and 89% want to be confident that they are not buying unsustainable fish or seafood.

The first New Zealand Sustainable Seafood Week will be held from October 12-18, 2020.

Anne Gabriel, Programme Director, Oceania and Singapore at the Marine Stewardship Council, said:

“Enabling New Zealanders and consumers around the world to make informed choices is a key focus for the Marine Stewardship Council. MSC sets globally-recognised, science-based standards for sustainable fishing and seafood traceability, using its world-renowned MSC blue fish tick label. If you are unsure about a product’s origins ask the supplier – be it a supermarket, fishmonger or restaurant.”

Seafood provides an essential source of protein to more than three billion people across the world. As a result, a third of fish populations are fished beyond sustainable limits, and a further 60% are fished to their maximum capacity. A third of New Zealanders surveyed - 35% - don’t think their favourite fish species will be available to eat 20 years from now.

“New Zealand produces some of the world’s most enviable and diverse seafood, which is something to be celebrated and protected. By being more informed we can ensure seafood and fish is available for not only our children but our children's children,” Gabriel says.

The MSC is also helping to educate future generations, with curriculum resources about sustainable oceans in New Zealand entitled Te Kawa O Tangaroa – Tangaroa’s World. It includes resources for primary through to secondary school pupils with materials that cover geography and biology, the marine ecosystem and its food chains, why overfishing is harmful and the global fish trade and food security.

“The younger generations are more aware of protecting the natural world, and this pack is intended to guide them in an engaging way.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marine Stewardship Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 